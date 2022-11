“ [The magazine’s] intention is to shine a light on the plurality of stories that felt endangered under the violent rhetoric of Brazil’s conservative right,” says editor Mico Toledo

In recent weeks, the world watched as the political landscape in Brazil hung in the balance. After several years of far-right conservative leadership under the president Jair Bolsonaro, a recent election saw Workers’ Party politician Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva win by a small margin, marking a new political era. Under the conservatives, though, “a time of growing extremism and intolerance grew,” says Brazilian creative director and photographer Mico Toledo, who is now based in London. Life across the country has been tumultuous, fuelled by hatred and bigotry. These are the circumstances that led Toledo to the idea of creating a new publication, Quilo: Journal of Photographic Tales from Brasil. “Quilo and the stories featured in it are intended as a counter-reaction or weapon against the current parochial system,” Toledo explains.

The publication is organised according to the different regions of Brazil. This way, Quilo’s narrative takes us on an odyssey right across the country, from the far reaches of the North to the deepest arteries of the South, through mangroves and cities, beaches and small communities. Featuring work by 38 photographers alongside a handful of short stories by well-known Brazilian writers, Toledo describes Quilo as a “bookish magazine” – something with the feel of a magazine, but the narrative weight of a book.

When asked why he thinks photography has been such a powerful tool for Brazilians to express themselves, Toledo says: “I think the ubiquity of photography in Brazil comes down to accessibility and the immediacy of the medium. Anyone with access to a digital camera or a phone can document their surroundings and express themselves. That is true all over the world, but especially in a country where the minimum wage is around £200 per month, and access to the internet is widespread through social media platforms,” Toledo continues. “Everyone with a camera in Brazil documents everything and anything, all of the time. Think William Eggleston’s Democratic Forest (1989), but on steroids,” he says.

Toledo is fundraising to publish Quilo on Kickstarter. Here, he tells us more about the intentions behind the publication.