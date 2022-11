The main fair will take place for the second year at its temporary location, Grand Palais Éphémère. The regular venue, Grand Palais, is undergoing renovations in preparation for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Situated on the Champsde- Mars, the new site was widely praised after last year’s edition – not least for its impressive view of the Eiffel Tower.

The main section presents 134 galleries, including 18 new exhibitors. Works span the history of the medium – from the masters of photography to contemporary practitioners. Parisian gallery Karsten Greve presents Eugène Atget, Brassaï and Edward Steichen, for example, while Johannesburg’s Goodman Gallery shows the politically charged images of David Goldblatt and Alfredo Jaar. Moving beyond photography, among this year’s new exhibitors is Geneva’s Wilde Gallery, which will show stills from Marina Abramović’s performance work. Elsewhere, Bharat Sikka will exhibit with New Delhi-based gallery Nature Morte, exploring questions of gender, sexuality and psychology.