A family portrait that explores identity, Black representation and authorship

Weems’ landmark series remains poignant today, over 30 years since she made it. The photographs speak to the ways in which selfhood shifts over time, the roles we play and the social contract of intimate relationships. While Weems focused on women and how they occupy space around the world, London-based Ryan Prince builds on the lineage of The Kitchen Table Series to explore identity, representation and authorship, and familiar mythology in his work Can You Sit for Me?.

“The project is about showing a typology of a modern Black British family,” says Prince. “I was interested in subverting 19th-century ethnographic photography to challenge the racialised gaze. Creating positive imagery plays a vital part in that. On one level, the work is about exploring my family, but I’m also interested in visualising a Black family free from stereotypes.”

Prince began photographing his family while studying for an MA at the University of Westminster in 2019. A supportive tutor pushed him to interrogate the personal, so he started documenting his stepdad, Mark. He photographed Mark relaxing with his friends as they reflected upon their experiences growing up in Jamaica, as well as taking care of his mother Estalla, Prince’s grandmother. “I’d never seen that side of my dad and grandma’s relationship before,” he shares. “It led me to contemplate the bond I share with my mother and how it shaped who I am. I’ve been [going to] therapy for the last four years, and I’ve learned a lot about myself through this intentional interrogation of my upbringing and familial relationships.”