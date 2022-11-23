Greg Williams: “I never think of myself as photographing celebrities, I photograph artists”

Off the back of launching the second issue of Hollywood Authentic, we catch up with Greg Williams about his new magazine, and how he built a career photographing Hollywood’s elite

Name any living actor, and it’s likely Greg Williams has worked with them. Over the last 20 years, the British photographer has made his name producing candid and intimate behind-the-scenes shots with some of the world’s biggest stars, including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Idris Elba, Timothée Chalamet and more.

“I never think of myself as photographing celebrities, I photograph artists,” says Williams, who has worked on over 150 movie sets. Images of famous people tend to be made either in hyper-controlled environments – with a team of stylists, makeup artists, lighting directors, and assistants – or by paparazzi, who can have a hidden agenda. “My interest is getting an honest, authentic portrait of someone,” says Williams, who is motivated by a genuine respect for the art of acting. “A lot of people will take a good picture, but you’ve got to be in that room, boat, plane, or dressing room. That’s the hardest thing. And to do that, you’ve got to build trust.”