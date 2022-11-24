In conversation with Indian Photo Festival founder Aquin Mathews

“Ultimately, it’s a celebration of photography in India. This has been our ongoing mission and we continue to build on it year after year,” says Aquin Mathews, artistic director and founder of Indian Photo Festival (IPF).

It was the notable gap in support for the Indian photography community which prompted Mathews, still a practising commercial photographer, to establish the festival in 2015 with a mission to platform India’s photographers and highlight vital stories from around the world. “We aim to create a new cohort of storytellers and provide a space for discussions on the social issues around us, as well as a forum for dialogue with the general public,” he explains.

This November, IPF returns to Hyderabad, India with a programme of exhibitions, workshops, talks, and more. Ahead of the launch, Mathews reflects on how the festival came to be, and its importance to the Indian photography community.