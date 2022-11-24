In conversation with Indian Photo Festival founder Aquin Mathews

British Journal of Photography: Why did you feel it was important to create the festival?
Aquin Mathews: The festival was born out of a need to support the photographic community in India. There is a lot of interest in photography in India and not enough avenues for people to discuss, appreciate, and question the medium of photography. Even now, there are only a handful of galleries which show photography year-round. It’s essential to have platforms to support photography and photographers, but these spaces are dwindling fast due to a lack of institutional and governmental support, as well as because of the pandemic.
BJP: Since the festival launched in 2015, have there been any stand-out moments?
AM: As the artistic director, every edition is special to me. However, a notable high point was having National Geographic come on board as a partner and the fact that the festival has been able to facilitate photography grants up to ₹10M (roughly £100,000) so far.