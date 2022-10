Tim Richmond, Jörg Colberg, Joselito Verschaeve, Jessica Gianelli, Moe Suzuki, and Julia Gat reflect on the concept of time

In relation to photography, the concept of time is manifold. The medium is inherently temporal, with the ability to immortalise a moment or memory in an instant. The notion of photographic truth is tried and contested, but images have a unique power to transport us to different times, or equally, to act as portals into psychological landscapes that transcend it. Time can also be a theme in photography. Throughout history, imagemakers have documented people and places over days, months, years and decades, using the camera to record and observe change within communities. And as human beings, time consumes us all. We organise our lives by it, using time as a measure and anchor to celebrate and contextualise our collective human experiences.

Here, Tim Richmond, Jörg Colberg, Joselito Verschaeve, Jessica Gianelli, Moe Suzuki, and Julia Gat reflect on the concept of time in relation to an image from their archive.