Picture This: Power

Hope And Hunger
Power is the ability to move something in a particular way.
Power is the ability to direct the behaviour of others.
Power is the ability to control.
Power is the ability to alter the course of events.
Hope And Hunger investigates this power – the power to move the masses.
Using pigeons as a metaphor for the public, the series shows how people in times of need turn to ideologies to give them hope and still their hunger. However at what point does the hunger outweigh the belief of the ideology they join?
Throughout the experiment, different ideologies were depicted through their symbols. Here we see bird seed in the shape of the holy cross, the peace sign, a swastika, the Star of David, the star and crescent or hammer and sickle innocently lying on the floor. At first the scenes are quiet and abandoned, however no matter what the symbol represents, one by one we see it attracting more followers. The first followers join because they are hungry, they want to still their hunger. As they join, each new follower attracts twice as many more to the point that we can’t distinguish the symbol anymore, which is now completely buried by the overwhelming masses.
Did the last ones join because they were hungry or because they followed what the others did?
