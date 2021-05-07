Picture This: Power

Where does power come from, and what is it really? As electricity, it keeps the lights on; as money it puts food on the table; as politics it makes the world spin. Power can enable things to stay the same, just as much as it can bring about movement. Activists fighting for Black lives, women’s rights, worker’s rights and the planet have all demonstrated with force and strength over the last year. At the heart of all of these causes, there is also an investigation of the powers they rise up against – where it resides, and how it is used.

Photography is a powerful tool. It can document, expose, even rewrite history. At the very least, it can contribute to the discourse, in a way that may influence the viewer’s perception, bias and thought. When holding the camera, the power lies with the photographer. They capture a moment, making their version of events tangible. This imbalance is one that image-makers increasingly consider, and disrupt. Chinua Achebe, the prominent Nigerian novelist, once said: “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”

Power is responsibility, for the individual and also for others. Used well, it has the capacity to transform, support and enrich. How will you use your power in this new world, and who will you empower with you?

We asked six photographers to respond to the theme of Power with image and text. Below, Al J Thompson, Elena Cremona, Cemre Yesil, Max Siedentopf, Nonzuzo Gxekwa and Hubert Crabieres present their responses.