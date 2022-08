The black and white images – of bodies and skin, rocks and the moon, landscapes and birds – are presented in an enigmatic sequence that stirs a sense of the uncanny

“I photograph a lot, and that’s probably because there are so many subjects that spark the impulse in me to take pictures,” says 26-year-old Belgian photographer Joselito Verschaeve. He is discussing the ideas behind his new photobook: If I call stones blue it is because blue is the precise word, released this week with Athens-based publishing house VOID. The book presents a measured and enigmatic edit of black and white images – of bodies and skin, rocks and the moon, landscapes and birds. Each image hints at different stories, but as a whole, the photobook resists presenting a singular narrative.

Shot over the past few years, most of the images are simple day-to-day encounters of his surroundings and the people closest to him, but, he says, “I like that I can imagine them being somewhere else completely”. Verschaeve wanted this book to feel more universal, in other words – like something every reader could dip into and find their own associations. “I think I photograph the things I do to keep it close to what everybody knows,” he explains. “Everybody has reference points such as the moon, birds, rocks… and because these subjects are tangible for so many people, it’s easier for readers to form their own narratives.” These visual motifs are also common symbols in classic literature and art, he says, which gives them that extra metaphoric weight when it comes to telling stories.