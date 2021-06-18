Picture This: Dystopia

What is the future?

I made this photograph in early 2009, when the euphemistically-named ‘credit crunch’ had just begun. There was a feeling of tense resignation in the air – forces beyond our control were about to screw us all over and we weren’t quite sure in what way, or how bad it could be. Financial mismanagement and good old-fashioned greed bore fruit soon after in the global recession which we all remember fondly I’m sure.

That feeling of nebulous powerlessness was behind the making of this image, while it was also directly inspired by the memory of a nightmare, in which a young woman contributed to my Memories and Nightmares series. The crux of her story was that she dreamt her baby son was being suffocated by soot. This deeply upsetting account put me in mind of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road, which I had recently read, and so the stories become conflated and reimagined in my mind.

The location is a history library, which is not accidental. Will we never learn from what went before, the things that humans have done for generations. I have little faith in humankind to act other than in self-interest on a grand scale, and if we become extinct it will be no sooner than we deserve. But, I think that our generation’s dystopia isn’t going to be some glamorous sci-fi future where rugged survivalists roam a post-apocalyptic wasteland – we will create it without even noticing, and I’m not sure we will recognise it when it’s here.

www.lottiedavies.com