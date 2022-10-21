Images of Hackney from the past and present go on show in support of East London food bank

“In the 1980s, Hackney was a very poor place,” says local photographer Neil Martinson, “but there were no food banks”

Born and raised in Hackney, east London, Neil Martinson first began taking photographs during the 1970s, while he was still at school. Throughout the intervening years, he has devoted his practice to recording working-class life in the inner-city borough, capturing crumbling housing estates and high unemployment, but also recording resilience and vitality.

In recent months, Martinson has returned to these images, revisiting and re-photographing streets once lined with bombed out houses and places where factories – then abuzz with workers – once stood. These new images are shown side-by-side with the photographer’s archival work in a new exhibition, Rare Hackney. On show at Two More Years in Hackney Wick, Martinson’s images are being sold to raise funds for Hackney Foodbank.