Picture This: Trust

Trust is the foundation of any successful relationship. Not just between lovers, but friends, colleagues, and even strangers. Trusting allows us to forge bonds and feel safe. But when we trust, we make ourselves vulnerable to betrayal. Although it is powerful, trust is also fragile: hard to gain, easy to destroy, and tough to repair once broken.

But trust is also one of the few forces that can hold a community together. Unlike love or power, trust cannot be bought – it must be earned. Trust in other people allows us to feel safe, and trust in good leaders can encourage communities to flourish. This is also true for photography: an honest bond between a photographer and their subject can make for a powerful exchange.

Below, Ken Grant, Lin Zhipeng, Ying Ang, Sophie Gladstone, Ana Vallejo, and Craig Easton share an image that represents the concept of trust to them.