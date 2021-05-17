In the studio with Suzie Howell

The London-based photographer walks us through her creative process, moving between her Tottenham studio space and the nature that surrounds it

Out on the marshes with photographer Suzie Howell, it’s a piercingly gorgeous winter day – the kind that only occasionally presents itself in January. I watch her climb a tree. Intense concentration consumes her face as she pushes off from one branch to another with one hand, bunched white silk and a fistful of crocodile clips held in the other.

Howell lives and works in London, and shoots commissions for the likes of lifestyle brand Toast and The New York Times. Having studied photography at Bristol Filton College and London College of Communication, she now shares a studio space with three other artists. “It’s somewhere to edit, or look at prints,” Howell says later, “but most importantly it’s somewhere I can go to talk to other people. When I don’t quite know how to manage my day, I go there and feel uplifted.”

There is no room to shoot inside, but Howell is not really a studio photographer anyway. The Tottenham space is the anchor, somewhere she finds respite from the solitary life of the freelancer. But the bulk of her work takes place outside: her practice is deeply informed by the natural world, and exploring it on foot. “When I’m feeling a bit lost, or don’t know what I’m doing with photography or something else in my life, I go walking,” she tells me. And so we find ourselves striding out onto Walthamstow Marshes and fixing up a studio in the open air, as Howell often does.