Such an assured operation, however, is not without its trials. Having (literally) carved himself into a tight creative niche, Lenancker admits his most acute challenge is to constantly “innovate and find new ideas”. To strike the right balance is to avoid falling into a “comfortable pattern” of working, while being careful not to stray too far from the touchstones that define his practice. Still, there is joy in the struggle: “I always take pleasure in trying new things,” he says. “When I find a new angle, or a technique to work with, it is always thrilling.”

Reinvention can be both deliberate and – at times – serendipitous. During the set design on the Mold shoot, for instance, a team member’s clothing temporarily flashed across the lens, leaving an inadvertent “shot of colour” on the frame. Lenancker marvels at how, with a single, accidental stroke, the images he had conceived of as black and white took a “whole new creative direction”: swiftly transforming into vibrant colour fields of rose, apricot and bronze; rich, warm and fleshy.

Rarely does bold creative vision, freedom and trust coalesce in the realm of magazine projects, Lenancker is keen to point out. Even “to agree on a choice for a cover is a rare enough feat,” he jokes (albeit one which is sure to “guarantee a success”). But nestled in the exotic twists and turns of his pictures – radiant in their bewitching forms and otherworldly palette – the fruits (or seeds) of his open-mind are plain to see.

Seeds, in fact, which may provide nourishment beyond his own studio: through the thrill of the natural world, and the joy of the unexpected.

thisismold.com | lenancker.com