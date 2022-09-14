The Amsterdam photofair celebrates its 10th edition with an accompanying group exhibition extending the boundaries of photographic creation into the visual arts

This September, Unseen Amsterdam celebrates its 10th edition. With the broad theme of ‘Photography in Wonderland’, the photofair presents works from 70 galleries at the city’s expansive Westergas cultural hub, plus a book market of 67 international publishers. Exhibition highlights include Mous Lamrabat, who also has a larger exhibition at the city’s Foam venue until October, and a series by Erwin Olaf in collaboration with ballet choreographer Hans van Manen. In addition to the gallery-selected collections, the fair presents the second edition of its own exhibition, Unbound.

Launched in 2021 as an ambitious addition to Unseen’s programme, the group show comprises works from 12 artists selected for their ability to push the “outer limits of the photographic universe”. While Unseen has traditionally been a trade-focused space, Unbound is designed to push the boundaries and the scale of what is expected from a photofestival.