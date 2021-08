As a creative duo, AB+DM – made up of Atlanta-based photographers Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice – have barely been on the scene a year. In that time, they’ve shot over 30 covers: the likes of Zendaya, Cardi B, Naomi Osaka and Anne Hathaway, for titles including Essence, Vogue Hong Kong, GQ and In Style. More startling, still, is that they’ve achieved all this in the same year that a global pandemic shut down the production industries. “Every day definitely feels like a ‘thank you, Jesus’ moment,” says 26-year-old Maurice. “A true blessing.”

For the latest cover of Nylon, the pair were tasked with capturing Willow Smith – artist, Red Table talk host and all-round Hollywood royalty – as she rages headfirst into a new “pop-punk” era. Now known professionally as WILLOW, the 20-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has come a long way since her Whip My Hair days. She even shaved her head on stage during a punk rendition of the 2010 hit last month: an act she describes as marking a “monumental [time] in my life, when things are really changing”.

AB+DM’s energy as they talk about Smith over Zoom is infectious. It’s 8:30pm in London, but chatting to them is like a welcome splash of water to the face. “Before we knew we were doing this job, we were jamming out to her first single when she did her big rock unveiling,” says 30-year-old Barber. “She’s such an inspiring person to shoot, because you just know she’s going to be down with the get-down” (“Oh, she definitely was,” chimes in Maurice).