“You have to be a very specific person to know how I’m famous. And he’s that person,” says artist and professional skateboarder Ed Templeton, reflecting on his shoot with actor – and skate enthusiast – Jonah Hill

In the summer of 2018, Ed Templeton was invited to the film premier of mid90s. Directed by Jonah Hill and loosely based on his lived experience, the film follows a 13-year-old boy as he befriends a group of skateboarders in 1990s Los Angeles. As a former professional skateboarder, and founder of skate company Toy Machine, Templeton was one of the industry heads on the guestlist. “I think [Jonah] wanted to give it a test run with the people who were most affected by it, as it was our culture,” says Templeton. On the night of the preview, in a rather surreal moment, the actor came up to him and said: “Hey! Ed Templeton, I know who you are.”

Jonah Hill grew up watching videos of Templeton skating, and poring over his photos in magazines. “It’s funny, I’m famous to Jonah Hill because I’m a skateboarder, but a random person on the street won’t know who I am,” he says. “You have to be a very specific person to know how I’m famous. And he’s that person.”

Most readers of British Journal of Photography will know Templeton as a photographer, painter, and collage artist. But before that, he was a skateboarder. Templeton started skating in 1985, and went professional in the early 90s. In 1994, he picked up a point-and-shoot camera, and began documenting skate culture, marking the beginning of his artistic career.

Now, he lives in Huntington Beach, California, running his skate company alongside his artistic practice. “Having [Toy Machine] keeps me in a position where I have freedom as an artist. I don’t have to do commercial work, or sell artwork to survive,” he says. This freedom means there is little to no division between his commercial and personal work. “Everything I do commercially, essentially, is something I might do in a fine art sense.”