Picture This: Ritual

Edward Thompson, Tabitha Barnard, Alba Zari, Yelena Yemchuk and Balarama Heller reflect on the manifold meanings of ritual

Rituals – gestures, words or actions performed to a prescribed sequence – are common to human societies. Travel anywhere in the world, or read back as far as history tells, and you will !nd evidence of rituals. Ceremonies like weddings, funerals and coronations are characterised by activity patterns, often determined by the traditions of religion, family or friendships.

But a ritual need not be spiritual or communal. The need for ritual is innate not just to humankind but individual beings. In psychology, the term ritual is sometimes used to describe a repetitive behaviour that prevents anxiety.

For some, this manifests as simple but essential acts of wellbeing – a morning cup of coffee, an elaborate skincare routine, or a daily walk through the park, for example. Whether it be sacred, social or therapeutic, what does ritual mean to you?

Here, Edward Thompson, Tabitha Barnard, Alba Zari, Yelena Yemchuk and Balarama Heller reflect on the concept.