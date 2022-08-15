Lina Geoushy: “I wanted our voices to be heard, but also made visible”

In December 2020, Egyptian photographer Lina Geoushy embarked on a project titled Shame Less, delving into the web of factors and settings connected to sexual violence in Egypt. She was responding, in part, to the emergence of an Egyptian #MeToo moment earlier that year, which had gained momentum across social media. Countless women shared stories of sexual assault, amplifying the pervasiveness of gender-based violence in the country and establishing a space where individuals could voice their experiences and concerns.

Geoushy splits her time between Egypt’s capital Cairo and London, recently graduating from London College of Communication with an MA in photojournalism and documentary photography. The photographer is no stranger to sexual assault, having experienced it throughout her life, on the streets, at home and at work. “Sexual violence and gender-based violence are universal,” says Geoushy, referencing a 2021 report published by the World Health Organisation. The report found that during their lifetime, one in three women, around 736 million, are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner.