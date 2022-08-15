Lina Geoushy: “I wanted our voices to be heard, but also made visible”
In My Marriage. “Intimate relationships are private, and they should be based on mutual love and feelings. However, my ex-husband didn’t consider feelings and foreplay that preceded that. I used to be sleeping and he would take off my clothes and get intimate as if he is raping me. I hated sexual and intimate relationships becauseI got hurt emotionally and physically. I used to tremble and get feverish from the psychological and emotional pressure. It was devoid of feelings and happened against my will.” © Lina Geoushy.Source: