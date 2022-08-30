Images Vevey returns: “We dream big – the sky’s the limit”

The biennale’s 50 site-specific installations will light up the Swiss town for three weeks. Here, we speak to the festival’s director Stefano Stoll about its bold, playful, and unpretentious approach

Every other summer, the Swiss town of Vevey transforms into an oasis of images. Known for its stunning mountain views, rich culinary history, and as the adopted home of Charlie Chaplin, the peaceful town sits on the shore of Lake Geneva. Opening this Saturday, Images Vevey will enliven its streets, public spaces and historical buildings for three weeks, presenting 50 site specific installations open to the public for free.

Founded 12 years ago, the biennale has become known for its dynamic, bold, and playful approach. Funded by a combination of public grants, sponsorships and its own profits, the festival exhibits well-known bodies of work in unexpected places, experimenting with scale to deliver awe-inspiring installations. As the festival director Stefano Stoll says: “What you see in Vevey, you can only see in Vevey.” Its core team of eight employees – which grows to 180 during the festival – start planning 15 months in advance, working with artists and venues to conceptualise unique shows. “The limits come from technical, financial and logistical issues later. When we start to design the shows, we dream big – the sky’s the limit,” says Stoll.