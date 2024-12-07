Emerging photographers document frameworks of support from Peru, India and the Nepali diaspora

Holding Space at 10 14 gallery features several projects which shine a light on interdependence in global communities

To hold space is to welcome in; to say that you are safe and among friends. It is a feeling that is present in “diasporic communities across the world,” photographer Tirtha Lawati tells me, adding that: “It has always been significant for me to ‘hold space’ or create environments where we can represent our community and celebrate our identity.” Lawati is part of a group show which explores the act of Holding Space, presented by Thursday’s Child curators Daphne Chouliaraki Milner and Ashleigh Kane, alongside four other artists exploring global and local frameworks of support: Ana Margarita Flores, Sophie Stafford, Raajadharshini, and Kirk Lisaj.

Other than the theme, the images, exhibited at 10 14 gallery until 16 January, are united by form and sensibility too. There is a familiar warmth in every image, and though the images celebrate community and the bonds that locality brings, the images are somewhat quiet in their meditative, intimate and oftentimes stillness.

In Flores’ series Donde Florecen Estas Flores, for example, we meet the Andean women of the photographer’s native Peru. One woman stands for her portrait with a baby on her back; it’s a type of strength one only finds in mothers. In another scene, two women fill the frame, one laying down on the grass and another standing in the background, as they pose stoically and stare into the lens. “Growing up away from Peru, I always felt a strong yet distant connection to my roots,” Flores tells me. “This project became a way to bridge that gap and engage with my culture on a more personal and artistic level.”