In Kenya, over 80 percent of Maasai girls are taken out of school at 12 and forced to marry. Olwage seeks to communicate what’s possible when they have the opportunity to choose a different path

Dr Kakenya Ntaiya grew up in the Maasai village of Enoosaen, Kenya. She became engaged aged five, destined to follow a path prescribed for every woman in her community: to become the perfect wife. Over 80 percent of Maasai girls leave school at 12 to marry and have children. But, Dr Ntaiya was determined to continue her education and struck a deal with her father, agreeing to only undergo Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) – a traditional Maasai rite of passage – if she was allowed to stay in school.

In the three decades since, Dr Ntaiya has studied in America, worked for the United Nations, and founded Kakenya’s Dream: a non-profit boarding school for girls, aiming to end harmful traditional practices and forced marriage across rural Kenya. Dr Ntaiya fought for her education – she had to obtain the permission of every man in her village to study in the US. Now, she is fighting for others’ too.

“She’s the most phenomenal woman I’ve ever met,” says South African visual artist Lee-Ann Olwage. Last July, Olwage was commissioned to direct a short documentary about the school and decided to extend her stay to work on a personal project. “I thought [Dr Ntaiya’s] story was more powerful when told through the girls that are now in her school,” she says. In these rural communities, 80 percent of women undergo FGM, and over half marry before they are 19. “The expectation is that you grow up, marry, and have children. There’s not that opportunity to dream,” Olwage continues.