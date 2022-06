In Surat, Atong Atem restages her family album, celebrating the visual language of family photographs, and photography as an extension of our traditions

“I came to photography through an interest in ethnography and ethnographic photography,” says Atong Atem. “I couldn’t see the camera as anything other than a weapon. Then eventually, tracking the history of photography, I came across African photography and specifically African studio photography. These photographers saw something that had been used against them, to redefine and dehumanise them, and decided ‘I’m gonna take this’. To me, that didn’t feel very different to guerrilla soldiers taking literal weapons. Political power has always been at the centre of my interest in photography.”

It’s an unusual take on photography, but then Atem has an unusual relationship with the medium. She was born in Ethiopia in 1991 after her parents, who were part of the South Sudanese People’s Liberation Movement, were forced to flee their home country. Just a few weeks after Atem was born, civil war broke out and the family had to move on again. They walked to Kenya on foot and once there, the family of five had to live in a refugee camp. In 1997, they emigrated to Australia. This dramatic story is not conveyed in the Atem family photographs, however, which were kept by Atem’s mother, Abul Malual, and some of which are reproduced in her first book, Surat, co-published by Photo Australia and Perimeter Editions.

Like many family photographs, the images instead present a happy version of domestic events, but unusually for a Western eye, they often show the family members posing without smiling. “Photography was always documentation for us and if I’m just standing I’m not smiling,” says Atem. “But I found that really interesting because, when we moved to Australia, the norm was to smile in a photograph.”