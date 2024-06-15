Nature and identity in the work of Teva Cosic

In both Australia and Sweden you are very aware of the temperature, she explains; in Australia the light is bright and vibrant, in Sweden it is softer because the earth tilts further from the sun. “The colours are very different [in Australia], someone once described it to me as ‘feverish’ and that’s really good,” she says. “The light can be very harsh sometimes, I think in European light it’s easy to take a good picture. But I started to use a flash sometimes [in Australia], like, ‘Go with it, I’m just going to blast it!’”

Cosic graduated in 2021 and stayed in Melbourne/Naarm for a few years; she recently moved back to Cairns/Gimuy for a break and to consider her next step. She was invited to join a Magnum workshop for new graduates, and her work was included in the Head On Photo Festival and PHOTO 2024. Elias Redstone, founder and artistic director of the latter, which is held in Melbourne/ Naarm, recommended her for Ones to Watch. “Teva Cosic exemplifies the exciting new wave of artists and photographers emerging from Australia,” he says. “Working across documentary and portraiture, Teva draws on the traditions and myths of her Swedish/ Croatian heritage as reflected in her own lived experiences to create surreal and compelling images.”

Cosic used to work in a film lab and develops her own colour and black- and-white film; recently she has been experimenting with a 10×8 camera, which she enjoys because it is “so physical, the process is so slow and the camera and negative are so large”. She is using it with X-ray film, which is cheaper than regular 10×8 stock but also more fragile and harder to predict; she embraces its aleatory properties, as she does when photographing friends and family.

“I like to set things up, and then see how it unravels,” she laughs. “When I try and make something together with other people, I like to collaborate, so I’ll have a loose plan but things change. I think it comes from that curiosity and enjoyment of being a kid and having time to play. Now things are more serious, I need to earn money, I need to do the things that adults do. But photography is a good way to come back to this freedom of play and expression.”