Automatic Art – Alan Adler’s life in photobooths

Running 16 photobooths for more than 50 years, Alan Adler created an archive of self-portraits that test the boundaries of identity and creativity

The history of photobooths can be traced back to the 1850s, when an unknown inventor came up with an idea for a ferrotype (or tintype) vending machine, which would dispense photographic plates in return for a coin. Similar technology went on show at Paris’ 1889 Exposition Universelle (where the Eiffel Tower also debuted), but photobooths as we now understand them arrived in 1925, when Anatol Josepho opened a ’Photomaton’ Studio in New York. Josepho believed that by removing photographers, photography could become “more available to the average working man”, and invented booths in which a camera shutter automatically released several times, the images were processed inside the machine, and a paper strip of portraits was produced. The Photomaton took off and by 1928 booths were appearing around the world.

Josepho’s aim, and the name he gave the Photomaton, both suggest automation but there are ghosts in the photobooth machine – human experts, needed to service and repair them. Melbourne/Naarm-based entrepreneur Alan Adler became one such expert in 1972, after buying two booths advertised in a local paper. They had been pitched as ’vending machines’ but Adler – who had disliked photography in school “because it was in the dark all the time” – took the plunge anyway. “On the first day there was trouble because the thermostat played up and the developer got very hot,” he says, in a discussion transcribed in a new book, Auto-Photo: A Life in Portraits. “The photos were all coming out white. I panicked. The guy I bought it from came out and adjusted the thermostat. That was my only lesson in how they worked. The rest I figured out.”

Adler ended up owning 16 machines across Melbourne, and his working days lasted from 7.30am to any time up to 9pm to keep them going. Some of the upkeep was routine, such as refilling papers and chemicals; other times he had to fix overheated capacitors and broken cameras, or even replace whole gearboxes. The photobooths were often vandalised too, which meant Adler needed to clean and disinfect them, or repair shattered screens and seats. He developed protective measures to mitigate the damage, suspending relay boxes so they simply swung when attacked, for example, or adding rubber stops to protect light chutes from kicked-open doors. He created so many hacks and modifications, in fact, that the machines became truly his own.