Triennial of Photography Hamburg returns with the theme of Currency

The eighth edition of the festival is directed by Koyo Kuouh, who has created a space to debate how the ubiquity of imagery is changing the way we think and behave

“I wanted to explore how photography – historically, contemporarily and also prospectively – has shaped, is shaping, and will continue to shape the way we perceive each other and the world,” says Koyo Kouoh, the chief curator of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town. “Traditionally, humanity was defined by language and objects. I think today humanity is defined by what we see, and what we see is very much defined and determined by photography and moving image.”

Kouoh is the artistic director of the Triennial of Photography Hamburg’s eighth edition, which takes place this year from 20 May to 18 September. Spread across 12 exhibitions in 10 venues around the German city, the Triennial’s theme is Currency – a concept which, for Kouoh, expresses the contemporary ubiquity of images and their impact on our lives. “The somewhat scary reality is that in the last 30 years we have produced as many images as in the entire span of humanity,” she points out. “What does that mean? What does it mean that today the circulation of images is so fluid, and instant, and so extremely exposed to manipulation? This is a currency – a currency in terms of what we exchange, a trade not only in objects but in perception and emotions.”