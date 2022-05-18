In Kate Friend’s botanical portraits, beauty stems from other artists

Kate Friend invites creatives and public figures to pick a single flower or plant for her to photograph. Here, she reveals the process behind five of her portraits

The history of still life is as varied as it is long; as steeped in allegory, philosophy, and botanical science as it is entrenched in the formalist fundamentals of image-making. For photographer Kate Friend, the thrill of the genre is found among the most “extreme photographic experimentations”. She cites the influence of Anna Atkins’ pioneering cyanotypes, Karl Blossfeldt’s wooden camera with one-metre-long bellows, and Ogawa Kazumasa’s advances with coloured collotypes. The question of “what a photograph can be and how it’s made” is Friend’s creative preoccupation. It is the central tenet to her ongoing series, As Chosen By – a series of “botanical portraits” made between 2019 and 2022.

Friend’s own relationship with botany is one of “enthusiasm”. Finding herself on a mission to find “the most vibrant, most alive plant specimens… to see where they were growing and how they had been willed into existence”. It was this pursuit that led her into the homes and studios of willing participants for the project – a role-call of creatives and public figures including chef Jeremy Lee, fashion designer Molly Goddard, and garden designer Charlie McCormick. Each were people the artist felt might “understand” the work, Friend says, and it is a constantly evolving list.

Through a process the artist insists is “communal… not collaborative”, each portrait narrows-in on the idiosyncratic choice of her so-called ‘sitters’: individuals recast through the alter-ego of their botanical specimen. Each is “as much a portrait of a place as it is a portrait of a person and a flower”, Friend muses.

From Juergen Teller’s strawberry, to Dan Pearson’s dierama pulcherrimum, the results are pure unabashed colour-fields, remarkably consistent in form despite the myriad challenges of their unpredictable set-ups. “A lot of releasing expectations” was involved, Friend recounts – from tricky subjects, to haphazard locations and temperamental weather. But as time went on, the value of this free-form process began to emerge, says Friend: “I’ve found giving up some control to be essential in producing something that feels spontaneous.”

The series is currently on display at Thyme, a hotel in the Cotswolds (the work’s first showing outside of London). Viewers will be permitted to move directly from the meadow into the gallery – associating the work more overtly to ideas of “biophilia, seasonality, cycles, ecology, climate”, Friend hints. Whether colour or climate, they are images to linger with, to be seduced by. They are timeless in their craft and yet as alive in concept as they were originally conceived to be, inviting dialogue with each of our own inner botanical spirits, and with the ancient tradition of artists taking time to frame nature’s ephemeral beauty.

Below, we uncover the process behind a selection of five botanical portraits.