The short texts punctuating the publication enhance its mystery. The prose is ambiguous and poetic, inciting us to develop a loose narrative of our own also inspired by the images. But, despite Whistling for Owls’ ambiguity, a strong sense of love, loss and longing permeates the pages. As reads one particularly poignant text: “We were standing on the front deck of a small ferry, smoking cigarettes and waiting for the boat to get the all-clear. It was not being far from home, she told me, that was difficult, but being close. The proximity of what you love makes you so lonely.”