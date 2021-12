The photographer draws on influences from literature, atmospheric interiors and the mystery of forgotten spaces

Tereza Zelenkova’s project The Essential Solitude began as a commission from the Financial Times in 2017. “I was asked to make a double-page spread, the subject being ‘My London’, and it struck me as strange that even though I love London and consider myself to be a true Londoner, I had never really photographed it before,” Zelenkova recalls. The artist grew up in a small town in the east of the Czech Republic, moving to the English capital in 2007 to study photography. She has lived there ever since.



“For the commission, I wanted to create a homage to the Victorian aesthetics that have doubtlessly influenced my work, and I was thinking about various peculiar interiors in London,” she says. One such place was Dennis Severs’ House: a landmark and museum at 18 Folgate Street. The property’s dark and eccentric ambience spellbound Zelenkova on her first visit. “I also wanted to work with the model I used in these photographs because her long hair seemed to fit with the house, so I placed her within it and completely indulged myself in the hallucinatory atmosphere of fin de siècle interiors and literature.”