Igor Mukhin on documenting the underground youth culture of Soviet Russia

“Russian artists who convey ‘real life’ stand in conflict with Russian power.” On the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Union, Mukhin reflects on photography as defiance in 1980s Moscow

This month marks the thirty-year anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Union, and Igor Mukhin’s photographs fittingly depict a mutating culture across more than three decades in the exhibition Générations: From the URSS to the New Russia, 1985-2021, currently on show at Gentilly’s Maison Doisneau until 9 January. The work is segmented into political periods – Gorbachev, Yeltsin, endless Putin – which situate the images within the country’s history of socio-economic agitation. Through observational details, Mukhin reveals how the populace’s relationship to public space has evolved over time, from Russia’s colossal monuments to shifting iconography.

Mukhin (born in 1961) was exposed to the photographic medium through cultural happenings in mid-80s Moscow: notably an exhibition of Henri Cartier-Bresson photographs – which piqued an interest in depicting what happened in the streets – and a book fair with international publishers, where vitrines of photography books awakened him to visual practices that flourished elsewhere. His own debut spotlit Moscow’s underground rock scene in the 80s: a rowdy and playful counterculture, which saw youthful clusters smoking and slouching and clasping at one another in stylish attire or various states of undress. The small, tight-knit community fascinated young Mukhin. When he heard The Clash’s ‘London Calling’, he wondered: could he transmit that same energy through photography?

To try was no low-stakes endeavour. With the watchful eye of power always looming, the entire scene was confined to the shadows. People called each other from telephone booths rather than home phones for fear of surveillance; public space was too hazardous for leisurely hangouts. With many cultural activities illegal, everything happened “unofficially”. A camera-wielding Mukhin didn’t want to be confused with the KGB or a government threat.