Drawing on the history of the great migration in the US in the 1900s and her memories, Dannielle Bowman pictures her family’s past

“They did what human beings looking for freedom, throughout history, have often done. They left.” This monumental sentence written by Isabel Wilkerson resonates as strongly today as it did when she wrote it over a decade ago. In her book, The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist charts the perilous journey of six million African Americans out of the Jim Crow South to the North and West, between 1915 and 1970. Like other epic migrations, past and present, Wilkerson describes the treacherous and exhausting experience of seeking a better life and how countries and cities evolve through the blending of cultures.

Dannielle Bowman is a daughter of the great migration. Her maternal grandfather moved from Denton, Texas, to Los Angeles in the mid-50s. Intrigued by both her family history and how the sociological landscape of Black America as it is today came to be, the New York-based artist became fascinated with The Great Migration and Wilkerson’s book. “I’m interested in the tension between the macro and micro,” she tells me. “How these intimate, small scale decisions affected people’s lives, while simultaneously there is a much bigger shift happening. Family history, prior to your existence, is so interesting – every detail and decision shapes whether you exist or not.”