Michael Bailey-Gates’ transfixing photographs, which compose the US artist’s first publication, A Glint In The Kindling, forgo the restraints of gender and identity. Their subjects surpass binary definitions. The focus is on the individual, often framed close-up in black-and-white – a format that makes for classical images despite what many would regard as their contemporary subject matter. Indeed, in their individuality, the book’s subjects, including Bailey-Gates, speak to a present and future where divisions in gender, identity and sexuality dissolve, rendering them fluid and unfixed. As Horace D Ballard writes in Aperture: “The subject becomes less important for who and what they are and dearer to us because of the network of intimacies and experiences they represent.”

The images are monumental. They stand alone, liberated from context or series, suspended in time and space. However, there are clues to the photographs’ construction. Much of the work was made in the garage, basement and studio of Bailey-Gates’ Los Angeles home, settings which creep into the images – a corrugated-iron ceiling, a studio backdrop, the camera itself, reminding us of the reality grounding otherwise magical scenes. In one of the book’s few colour photographs, burning candles coat two figures lying in the basement in a warm, golden glow. The image recalls the publication’s title, which itself alludes to hope – ‘a glint in the kindling’ poised to ignite a future beyond the binary.