Tawe: Your latest book, A Black Gaze, examines the shift in Black contemporary visual culture. You ended your book, Listening to Images, by discussing the contemporary, so it feels like natural progression. But what made you choose to examine the particular artists you write about and how they are defining this Black gaze?

Campt: I was seeing really powerful artistic works that were speaking to the circumstances of Black folks in this moment of extraordinary anti-blackness. They were as powerful as any political treatise or anything textual… and it gripped me. I wanted to understand why I was responding so strongly and what was different. When I say different, I don’t mean this was the first time that Black artists have been able to make work that addresses the political duress in which we live; that has been happening for some time. What I came to understand was that their work was demanding something of me and many others.

Their work [can be] troubling and uncomfortable. Arthur Jafa’s work can make you squeal, so can Deana Lawson’s, and Luke Willis Thompson’s work. Yet, that discomfort was being embraced in the art world. Suddenly it wasn’t work that was pleasing, funny or abstract, it was totally in-your-face. It wasn’t so much of a gut punch, but more about a sense of wounding. It was something that had completely taken the ground from under me, and I didn’t know how to position myself in relation to it. What I call that – what they make us position ourselves to – is ‘the precarity of Black life in the 21st century’ and the ways in which Black bodies have become disposable. [These artists] twin pain, trauma, loss, with Black people’s virtuosity in survival, and the capacity to inhabit tremendous joy in spite of all these things. That twinning is something that disorients you. What you end up doing in response to this work is a lot of affective labour in a way that changes how you see Blackness.

The reason I called it A Black Gaze is because I want to challenge the idea that the gaze is only dominant or top-down. Black folks have a gaze. It’s not really about getting others to see through our eyes, but to understand that their relationship is not one of mastery. There are ways of presenting Black visuality that alienate white people and they have to come to terms with that; which means you are confronting a Black gaze. It was an experience of artworks making demands upon me.