Les Rencontres d’Arles: “A time of rebirth and renewal”

The festival’s central exhibition strand, Identities/Fluidities, reflects these priorities. It includes projects that cast forward into the future. The group show Rethink Everything, subtitled The Power of Art in Times of Isolation, at the Espace Van Gogh, will marshal a “new feminism” to question global capitalism and anthropocentrism. Meanwhile, Désidération (Anamanda Sîn), led by the collective SMITH, will imagine a space-travelling human race seeking a “new alliance with its own cosmos”.

The strand will also explore the multiplicity of human identity. Masculinities, an exhibition which originally ran at London’s Barbican Centre last summer, draws on the work of more than 50 photographers over six decades to survey the complex, contrary

ways in which masculinity has been depicted through the lens. Also at La Mécanique Générale, Clarisse Hahn’s complementary show of Princes of the Streets uses film, photography and archival work to portray the young men of the multicultural Barbès district in north-eastern Paris. And, at the Église Sainte-Anne, The New Black Vanguard – a collaboration with New York’s Aperture, born of the acclaimed book by Antwaun Sargent – presents a globe-spanning survey of Black creativity, including work from the worlds of art and fashion.

This diversity of genres carries through the entire festival. “A lot of artists are photographers, which forms one part of the production,” explains Wiesner. “But there are also those who come more from photojournalism. And so you have a crossover of these different praxis – and different generations.” The Chapelle du Museon Arlaten will host a retrospective of Swiss- born Sabine Weiss, who turns 97 this year. Defining herself as a “photographer-artisan”, Weiss’ work encompasses reportage, illustration, fashion and advertising.