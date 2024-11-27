Indian Photo Festival offers a diverse mix of image-makers, subjects, and styles

Elsewhere, Indian Photo Festival offers many image-makers important first opportunities via group shows on topics such as shooting the land or wildlife photography; in addition, it is presenting an exhibition of work around violence against women, presented by the group Professional Female Photographers of India. Indian Photo Festival is also continuing its association with BJP, hosting the Portrait of Humanity single image winners, plus the series awardees Camille Gharbi, Seif Kousmate, and Andres Mario de Varona.

Gharbi’s project, Matres Mundi, shows women in one of France’s poorest towns who have banded together to make a living by selling food; Kousmate’s formally experimental series WAHA, explores the relationship between people and the environment at Morocco’s threatened oases. De Varona’s No More Mud in Our Eyes documents his friend Aaron Garcia, meanwhile, an American with Native American heritage, whose alternative life attracted the photographer’s admiration but strangers’ derision.

Indian Photo Festival’s 2024 educational programme includes a two-day workshop lead by Magnum photographer Matt Black only open to photographers from India, meanwhile, which was offered free of charge to selected participants; the exhibitions are also open free of charge. The result is festival that is open and welcoming, in terms of subject, matter, approach, and artists on show. “We keep the theme open, so the festival features a wide variety of work, from photojournalism and documentary to fine art, portraits, landscapes, street photography, and more,” notes Mathews.

“And, along with direct invites to established artists, we bring in artists through an open call, which attracts many up-and-coming photographers from all over the world.”