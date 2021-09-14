Industry Insights with Le Book: Has the role of the creative agent changed?

But not many people embark on a creative career with the skillset to negotiate the best deals, to manage relationships while delivering the creative and technical excellence required. For them, Pranica has some practical advice for navigating the market.
Maintain an interest in contemporary culture
Steven can be found at fashion events, art exhibitions, photography and film festivals – and it’s where the inspiration and relationships behind many of his partnerships are formed. “As the marketplace changes and expands,” he explains. “You should have an interest in and dialogue with contemporary culture, and explore the vast opportunities for artists.”
Target clients aligned with your interests and visual direction
“For photographers who are representing themselves, it’s important to define and target a list of prospective editorial and advertising clients based on your interests and specific visual direction of your work.”
Develop a ‘script’
Develop a ’script’ to describe the core spirit of your work, and create a list of questions for new briefs. “For assignments, create a set of questions to ensure you estimate the project accurately and understand the mission. Some examples might be – What is the creative brief? How many visuals are required? What is the usage for the photographs (including licensed time, territory, media platforms and any planned paid promotion)?
Protect your brand, and your future rights
There are practical details you should pay special attention to, Pranica says: “Ensure you are properly credited,” he advises. “And, that the resale merchandise and NFT rights are negotiated separately.”