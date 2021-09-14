Industry Insights with Le Book: Has the role of the creative agent changed?

Success takes “focus, determination, tenacity and talent,” says Steven Pranica. But does it take an agent too? The founder of Creative Exchange Agency, discusses the value of an agent in today’s market

Securing an agent can feel like an acknowledgement of your potential, and the addition of a trusted ally when work demands outstrip capacity. But in a world where personal brands are launched from bedrooms, the role of a creative agent is changing. Are tenacity and talent enough to succeed?

Steven Pranica is the founder and president of Creative Exchange Agency (CXA), in New York – one of the industry’s most prestigious agencies – managing renowned artists such as David LaChapelle, Coco Capitán and François Halard. Pranica started in the industry at 16, as a photographer assisting greats including Victor Skrebreski and Norman Parkinson. At 19, he moved into artist management working for photo agencies in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles – representing Herb Ritts and Helmut Newton. By the age of 27, he started his own agency – quickly building the stellar roster that we see today.

“We represent multidisciplinary artists at the intersection of art, culture, design, photography and film, and orchestrate their productions,” Pranica explains. Unlike other photography agencies, CXA represents a diverse range of artists in various disciplines, and are “actively involved in their day-to-day management”. They simultaneously develop their art practices, while also orchestrating brand collaborations such as Kehinde Wiley with MTV and Amex; and avant-garde artist Robert Wilson with Nike. CXA artists, including David LaChapelle, were among the first to demonstrate how it’s possible to cross between photography, commercials, fine-art, and film with artistic integrity. “Our role is to support and guide the photographer’s vision, while providing them unparalleled access to other collaborators in our network, who embrace their vision,” explains Pranica.