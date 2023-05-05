Coco Capitán’s portraits of youth and tradition in Kyoto

Seitarō is a 16th generation member of the Onishi family, one of the oldest artisan houses in Kyoto. Specialising in kama – iron kettles used in Japanese tea ceremonies – the family has mastered its craft for over 400 years. Bloodlines are of special importance in the world of Japanese craft, with knowledge passed down through lengthy apprenticeships. Seitarō is now 15 years old, and has begun his training to continue the family business.

This story makes up one part of Coco Capitán’s new series Ookini, which means thank you in the Kyoto dialect. At the end of 2022 the Spanish artist spent two months in the city as part of Kyotographie’s artist residency program where, ruminating on the festival’s theme ‘Borders’, she became interested in the passage between childhood and adulthood. Kyoto is one of Japan’s oldest cities, with tradition and history at the heart of its culture. “How does it feel to grow up as a teenager in Kyoto?” she asks. “How does it feel to become an adult in a place that is still very much attached to these old ways of seeing the world?”