Identities, realities, and space: XLVI launches a graduate exhibition

Curated from an open-call by William Lakin and Sophie Gladstone, the online exhibition features work by 38 graduates

Over the last two years of Covid-19 restrictions, educational institutions have struggled. Physical classes came to halt, students became isolated, and for many studying arts degrees, their final graduate show was cancelled. XLVI Space – a new virtual photography platform – saw an opportunity to help.

NEXUS, curated by William Lakin and Sophie Gladstone, began with an open-call for both BA and MA photography students who have graduated in the last two years. “I wanted to do an open call because I like the idea of anyone having the opportunity to send work in,” explains Lakin. Aside from displaying the graduate projects, Lakin wants to use the XLVI platform to help bring together emerging photographers. “I think it is important to view [exhibitions] as an opportunity to connect with the other people involved; these might end up being people you work with in the future, people you can exhibit with and who you are likely to bump into.”