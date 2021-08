Lakin’s project, which currently takes the form of a dummy book, explores these dated, yet prevalent, masculine traits. While some images directly address hyper-masculine physiques, or traits such as aggression and control, Lakin’s research into gender theories informs other more conceptual images too. Excerpts from interviews with men, aged between 27 to 40, who were asked to define masculinity without using “shortcut terms” like man, woman, masculine or feminine, accompany the photographs. “None of them managed to do it,” says Lakin. “It makes you realise how difficult these things are to articulate.”

“I’m also trying to explore how ambiguous these things can be,” Lakin continues. There is a thin line between hyper-masculinity and homoeroticism, for example: “The muscular physique has traversed both of those worlds, even though people might think that they’re completely opposite,” he explains. So much of our gendered identities are communicated through visual signifiers, and Lakin shows how these can be distorted. Men in white underwear mimic poised and contorted bodybuilders and combat fighters. “Take away the muscles, the stage and the audience, and it looks faintly ridiculous,” says Lakin. “I’m playing with that, and how different contexts can shape how we view things. Take away one or two of the ingredients, and things can fall apart very quickly.”

Although the project is critical, Lakin regards it more as a study. “It’s certainly not a positive project… But I’m not necessarily trying to demonise all men, or masculinity completely. If we want to make long-lasting changes regarding social hierarchies, it’s important to understand how impermanent they are, and how made-up a lot of it is,” he comments. “That’s when you can start to tease it apart and show it to be performative.”