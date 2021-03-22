Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

Photographer Joel Jiminez remembers visiting the Children’s Museum in Costa Rica when he was just a kid, walking through the impressive structure’s entrance, its overbearing exterior making light of its troubled past, painted with joyful colours to usher in its new target audience. From 1907 to 1979, the building served as the San José Central Penitentiary, a maximum-security prison, eventually forced to shut down due to inhumane conditions. But in 1994, the building reopened as the Children’s Museum, quickly becoming a popular destination for both tourists and locals.

Looking back on his first visit, Jiminez remembers exploring an area of the museum dedicated to the former prison– a hallway with original cells. “The walls were decayed, filled with mold and old graffiti made by the inmates,” he remembers. “It seemed haunted, with a ghostly atmosphere.” Jiminez returned to the museum years later, in 2018, this time with his niece, taking in the displays through her eyes. “The prison cells were different, filled with replicas of objects and mannequins. The walls had been painted, and the original objects were contained in concealed glass, as museum artefacts.” He reflects, “The artificiality of it amused me, especially in contrast to my initial experience of the place. I moved through the rest of the museum with a different mindset, and started to feel like the past was somehow hidden behind those walls.”