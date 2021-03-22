<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" alt="fbpx" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=473714806349872&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Join Us

Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

View Gallery 10 Photos
1854 Photography
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
1854 Photography
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
1854 Photography
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
1854 Photography
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
1854 Photography
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
1854 Photography
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
1854 Photography
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
1854 Photography
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
1854 Photography
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
1854 Photography
Reshaping meaning in Joel Jiminez’s Castle of Innocence

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

Source:
Reading Time: 3 minutes

 “The past was somehow hidden behind those walls.”

Photographer Joel Jiminez remembers visiting the Children’s Museum in Costa Rica when he was just a kid, walking through the impressive structure’s entrance, its overbearing exterior making light of its troubled past, painted with joyful colours to usher in its new target audience. From 1907 to 1979, the building served as the San José Central Penitentiary, a maximum-security prison, eventually forced to shut down due to inhumane conditions. But in 1994, the building reopened as the Children’s Museum, quickly becoming a popular destination for both tourists and locals.

Looking back on his first visit, Jiminez remembers exploring an area of the museum dedicated to the former prisona hallway with original cells. “The walls were decayed, filled with mold and old graffiti made by the inmates,” he remembers. “It seemed haunted, with a ghostly atmosphere.” Jiminez returned to the museum years later, in 2018, this time with his niece, taking in the displays through her eyes. “The prison cells were different, filled with replicas of objects and mannequins. The walls had been painted, and the original objects were contained in concealed glass, as museum artefacts.” He reflects, “The artificiality of it amused me, especially in contrast to my initial experience of the place. I moved through the rest of the museum with a different mindset, and started to feel like the past was somehow hidden behind those walls.”

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

This visit raised many questions for Jiminez, who started thinking about the relationships between place and identity, and the powerful forces that shape our understanding of history and memory. “My project deals with these issues by confronting both institutionsprison and museumto reflect on the ways these power structures are put into place.” Jiminez turned to the National Archive to find information on the prison, but due to confidentiality protocols, the only accessible materials were from the press and political archivesrecords created for wider consumption, painting a positive light. “Working with this material, I was able to reshape meaning, digging into alternative interpretations and hidden stories,” Jiminez says. “It’s as though I am inversing the process of the museum, excavating further into what’s revealed and what isn’t, or what hides beneath the surface of appearances.”

Combining these archival materials and his own contemporary photographs, made inside the current museum, Jiminez uncovers new relational histories. “By producing images in the museum, I began thinking about its details that were relevant within the archive.” Jiminez creates a conflation of these narratives, combining isolated gestures and visual parallels between the historical constructions of the site. “The prisoners and politicians almost blend and mirror one another. It’s through their body and the way they show or hide their hands that the message of each image is conveyed.”

From the series Castle of Innocence © Joel Jiminez.

For Jiminez, the project isn’t meant to question the intention of the museum; instead, it reveals how stories and histories are encoded into our collective memory. Castle of Innocence is about uncovering what isn’t immediately apparent through archival research. Jiminez pushes us to consider how physical spaces, rather than photographs, absorb and contain their histories, even when their walls are painted over. ”We should let ourselves be affected by our environments and use that experience to pose questions about our own realities,” he reflects. “It is crucial to be active in our reading of the world around us, and to question the information that we receive, reflecting on our personal mythology and our collective identities.”

@joelr.jj

Cat Lachowskyj

Cat Lachowskyj is a freelance writer, editor and researcher based in London. Prior to pursuing a career in writing, she trained as an archivist in Toronto, developing research on colonial photography albums at the Archive of Modern Conflict. She has completed residencies and fellowships at the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Ryerson Image Centre and the Rijksmuseum, and her current research interests involve psychoanalytical approaches to photography and archives. Cat’s writing has appeared in many publications including Unseen Magazine, The British Journal of Photography, Foam Magazine and American Suburb X, and she has held editing roles at both Unseen Magazine and LensCulture.

No Newer Articles
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Contact

Get in touch
Submit to editorial
Press enquiries

Awards

Portrait of Humanity
Portrait of Britain
Female in Focus
OpenWalls
BJP International Photography Award
Decade of Change

About

About 1854
Our History
Studio 1854
Authors
Write for us
Shop
Image Credits

Keep Inspired

As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.