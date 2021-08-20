Creative Brief: A3 Magazine’s Azia Javier

British Journal of Photography: What are the most important matters to consider when planning a commission?

Azia Javier: I’ve found hiring photographers that are friends of the subject is key in getting the most personality and authenticity in the shoot. In hiring photographers for the inaugural issue of A3 Magazine, we made sure to ask each feature who their preferred photographers were in an effort to build the magazine on the foundation of a growing community.

I also took into consideration the mood board and shot list to give each photographer references as to what we were looking to include in the print magazine. This was a collaborative effort as after I gave my direction, the photographer was able to capture that in their own unique way.

Shoot location was a huge consideration with each photoshoot as we wanted to visually tell a story that had never been done before, like Andre D. Wagner in his personal dark studio, Grounded Plants in their workspace/warehouse, and the Black Boy Fly creators on a rooftop in Brooklyn. The authenticity that we got in each of these spaces is something I’m grateful we were able to achieve.