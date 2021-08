Life is messy. The problematic coexists with the visionary. The violent with the loving. The trauma with the liberation. The complexities of living and finding meaning amidst rupture are at the core of Justine Kurland’s latest project, The Stick. The publication situates her intimate images alongside her late father Bruce Kurland’s (1938–2013) still life paintings. It reveals connective threads that unite their artistic sensibilities while grappling with the fraught psychological landscape between father and daughter.

“Our father’s love was coupled with cruelty,” Kurland writes in her short essay published in the book. “He was a ghost father. Our relationship was almost nonexistent. Because he was absent, he had more influence over me than my mother, who was always around.” In many ways, The Stick presents this absence while resisting sentimentality. Kurland employs the conversation between her and her father’s work as an act of self-representation and empowerment. She includes images of her lover and mother alongside personal still lifes and haunting landscapes in what one could describe as a fragmented self-portrait. Together with Bruce’s surreal paintings — flowers draped with raw bacon, a tortured crab shell, birds shrouded in smoke — the book animates an emotional back and forth and addresses themes of patriarchy, gender, trauma and liberation.