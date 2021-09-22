1854 Presents: William Lakin on conspiracies, experimentation, and masculinity

In this event, the photographer reflects on his latest project, as he documents the invisible, ever present phenomenon of gender.

“I describe my work as a research-driven art practice,” William Lakin explains. Interviewed by 1854 Media’s Zoe Harrison, the photographer discusses how he produces his works, the importance of experimentation, and how photography can “reveal things which are harder to see.”

Focusing on conspiracy theories and collective narratives, Lakin’s projects explore social constructs through a deeply conceptual viewpoint. Here, the artist reflects on Five Minutes After Birth, a photo series exploring how masculinity manifests in the western world. “There are parts of masculinity that are harmful and hard to come to terms with, but at the same time, it’s a quite fascinating subject,” he says. Gender, for Lakin, is simultaneously unseen and all around us, with the medium of photography allowing him to investigate the concept deeper.