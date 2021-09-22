Join Us
Explore Stories

1854 Presents: William Lakin on conspiracies, experimentation, and masculinity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In this event, the photographer reflects on his latest project, as he documents the invisible, ever present phenomenon of gender.

“I describe my work as a research-driven art practice,” William Lakin explains. Interviewed by 1854 Media’s Zoe Harrison, the photographer discusses how he produces his works, the importance of experimentation, and how photography can “reveal things which are harder to see.”

Focusing on conspiracy theories and collective narratives, Lakin’s projects explore social constructs through a deeply conceptual viewpoint. Here, the artist reflects on Five Minutes After Birth, a photo series exploring how masculinity manifests in the western world. “There are parts of masculinity that are harmful and hard to come to terms with, but at the same time, it’s a quite fascinating subject,” he says. Gender, for Lakin, is simultaneously unseen and all around us, with the medium of photography allowing him to investigate the concept deeper.

Isaac Huxtable

Isaac Huxtable joined the British Journal of Photography in October 2020, where he is currently the Editorial Assistant. Prior to this, he studied a BA in History of Art at the Courtauld Instititue of Art, London.

No Newer Articles
Contact
Awards
About
Academy 1854
1854 Media is a multi-award-winning digital media organisation with a global community including millions of photographers, arts lovers and international brands.
Our portfolio includes British Journal of Photography, the world’s oldest photography title (est. 1854), and our awards are among the most viewed photographic exhibitions in history.
Keep Inspired
As a valued member of our community, every Wednesday and Sunday, you’ll receive the best of international contemporary photography direct to your inbox.