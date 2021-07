Joining Yala and Serraf amongst this year’s hotly-tipped Fast Track winners, 29-year-old documentary and portrait photographer Theo McInnes is similarly fascinated by how people respond to and move through their social and physical environments. His practice is rooted in seeking out “other people’s worlds” and unfamiliar places in a bid to capture everyday life from a more objective angle. “Even the most seemingly ordinary person, more times than not, has something extraordinary beneath the surface,” he says.

This ethos often leads the photographer into niche and unexpected turf; the pockets of society that usually fall outside of the frame. For The Fanciers, for example – a series of portraits and landscapes shot in 2020 – McInnes plunged into the surreal and little-known world of pigeon racing, demonstrating his skill for capturing fleeting moments.

His approach to photography is influenced by the “inconspicuous” work of street and observational photographers such as Elliot Erwitt and Gary Winogrand. “I want [my photography] to be honest. I try to be that little invisible person stealing found moments with their camera,” he expresses. “The ability to be truly invisible is impossible, but there is a way of being subtle, just like the ever-watching and unnoticed fly on the wall.”

