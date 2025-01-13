A KENE eye: A refugee in Rome equips others in Mali and Italy with photographic skills and tools

Observing the world has been Keita’s starting point and he applied the same logic to Studio KENE, which he set up in 2017 in Kanadjiguila, a neighbourhood in the province of Bamako, Mali. Kanadjiguila is a vast cluster of concrete and brick buildings which rapidly grew over the last decade as migrant communities arrived from the Ivory Coast, Guinea and other sub-Saharan regions. Travelling to Mali to visit his brother, Keita was struck by the boredom annihilating the youngsters there, and recognised his past self in them.

Supported by Rome-based organisation Fondazione Pianoterra, he decided to pay back what he had learnt to locals aged 12 to 22 years old. Keita wanted to give these students the chance to be passionate about photography, and set up a workshop. Initially it was not easy to get them interested and later, when Studio KENE opened, it was difficult to get the community on board with having the youngsters – and educators – in the street with their cameras.

KENE had to get closer to those living nearby, to connect so that they could express both their own stories and others’ point of view, a process which took nearly a year. KENE is now a permanent space for photography, education, communal living, and care, centred on teamwork and non-hierarchical teaching.

It is a collaborative approach literally constructed from the ground up, when Keita and others physically built the studio. “The group formed organically and gradually,” he explains. “In the morning, I used to fetch water and transport bricks with a group of older youngsters, to help out with the construction works. In the afternoon I then gathered those curious to know more about photography and the camera, and taught them in a different space. From two assistants to five students, the group grew in a few days. Another five students joined as the community started to notice what we were doing and be genuinely intrigued.”