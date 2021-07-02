In Progress: Five photographers illustrate the shifting landscape of contemporary photography

In a new show at the RPS, Laia Abril, Hoda Afshar, Alba Zari, Widline Cadet, and Adama Jalloh present new and ongoing projects, placing process at the centre of both their practice and presentations

In 1963, the American curator John Szarkowski (1925-2007) presented his first exhibition as director of photography at The Museum of Modern Art, New York: Five Unrelated Photographers: Heyman, Krause, Leibling, White, and Winogrand. He curated it as a group of one-man shows, moving away from the broad and expansive group exhibitions that his predecessor Edward Steichen became known for. Each photographer exhibited 25 images, and, in Szarkowski’s words, each part was “large enough to indicate the cumulative meaning of a body of work”.

Aaron Schuman references this concept in his latest curatorial project, IN PROGRESS, currently on show at the Royal Photographic Society in Bristol. Schuman invited five artists – Laia Abril, Hoda Afshar, Alba Zari, Widline Cadet, and Adama Jalloh – to present a body of work that was ongoing at the time. “It is about showing each artist as an individual with their own approach and style,” says Schuman, who wanted to avoid linking the photographers through an overarching theme, or centering himself as the exhibition’s mastermind.

Alongside the final work, the exhibition also presents behind-the-scenes and research materials. “[The artists are] not only highlighting the end result, but taking the audience on that journey with them,” says Schuman. “The intention was to show the complexity of photographic practice. To show that photography is more than having a camera and taking pictures, it involves a lot of other disciplines, and has different intentions beyond, and as well as, the visual.”