A new London-based festival celebrates the legacies of Black British culture

Wider conversations exploring the history of Black culture within Britain have developed greatly over the last year. The complex ways in which Black British people have influenced, created, and participated in the invention of British culture are innumerable, deeply embedded across the nation. Running the weekend of the 12-13 June at Lambeth Town Hall, the Power Of Festival will celebrate this history.

The festival is organised by (Fashion) Minority Report, a team of change-makers working to further improve equality and diversity within the fashion industry. At the heart of the (Fashion) Minority Report and the Power Of Festival is Daniel Peters, a marketing specialist and advocate for marginalised voices. Encouraging and facilitating more Black photographers within the fashion industry is one of his main priorities, an ambition that can be felt throughout the festival.