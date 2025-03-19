PhotoVogue Festival 2025 reminds us where we belong

BJP explores The Tree of Life: A Love Letter to Nature, the festival’s ninth edition in Milan

To exist is to intertwine. Our lives, seemingly isolated, are actually enmeshed in a web of relationships that extends beyond the visible and across boundaries between species. Both the quantum concept of “entanglement” and the Buddhist notion of “interbeing” confirm this theory, affirming that we are not independent entities, but exist in constant connection with everything around us. As Donna Haraway puts it, “We become-with each other or not at all.”

The ninth edition of the PhotoVogue Festival stems from this awareness. Held at BASE Milano from 6 to 9 March 2025, the world’s first conscious fashion photography festival revolves around The Tree of Life: A Love Letter to Nature this year. The theme is not only an invitation to contemplate the beauty of our planet but also a call to action to protect it.

Climate change, rising temperatures, deforestation, pollution, and industrial farming are just some of the factors threatening ecosystems and endangering the delicate balance that sustains life on Earth. Nature is not a resource, but a community of living beings. This year’s edition invites us to pause and observe – to recognise ourselves as threads in a vast tapestry, interwoven with both familiar and unknown creatures, across landscapes that hold the echoes of past and future generations.