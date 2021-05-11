Malala Fund x 1854 Against All Odds Commission

Such inspiring stories of hope, and courage are the linchpin of the Against All Odds Commission. For the first time ever, Malala Fund has partnered with 1854 to give three women photographers a £2,000 creative grant each that will be used to elevate inspiring stories from girls all around the world. Each month, from May to August, a photographer will be asked to explore this theme by focusing on a girl in their own region that exemplifies agency and determination, especially in the context of challenging circumstances. Entrants to the competition are being encouraged to submit proposals that symbolise the challenges, the empowerment, the power, the action.

The commission invites photographers who identify as women to apply by submitting 10 images from their portfolio and a 100-word proposal outlining what and whom they plan to shoot. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges from 1854 and Malala Fund including Malala herself.