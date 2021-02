Juliette Cassidy photographs the young girls attending one of five skate schools run by Skateistan: a non-profit aiming to educate and empower children through skateboarding

According to global studies, Afghanistan is one of the worst countries in which to be born a woman. Between 1992 and 2001, Taliban rule banned women and girls from going to school or working. Following decades of conflict, the country has now renewed its focus on revitalising social systems to protect and educate Afghan women and children. Still, recent figures from UNICEF estimate that 3.7 million children in Afghanistan are out of education, and 60 percent of them are girls.

One charity is seeking to challenge this, not only through an arts and humanities-based curriculum, but through skateboarding. Oliver Percovich, an Australian former-researcher who quit his job to move to Kabul, founded Skateistan in 2008. Arriving in 2007, he began using his skateboard as a means to communicate with local youth, and quickly realised the pull that it had on young people from varying socioeconomic backgrounds. Percovich began reaching out to sponsors in Australia, Europe and the US, and, a year later, Skateistan was established. It began with impromptu skate sessions at various locations across the city, and developed into Skateistan’s first Skate School, and Afghanistan’s first skatepark. Now, 14 years since Percovich first landed in Afghanistan, the charity has five schools worldwide: three in Afghanistan, one in Cambodia, and another in South Africa.