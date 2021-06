For 1854 and BJP’s latest open-call, we’re partnering with pioneers of the digital art space, New Art City, to create a once-in-a-century virtual exhibition. Founders Don Hanson and Sammie Veeler muse on the future of showcasing art, building a more accessible creative climate and more

Since the coronavirus pandemic swept the world in March 2020, all of humanity have shared – and documented – an extraordinary experience. History has unfurled in front of our eyes; cracks in our systems have been magnified, and across oceans and borders, ways of thinking, acting and existing remain in flux.

Conceived to stand as a historical reference for many decades to come, Edition365 is the newest open-call from 1854 and BJP, set to produce a global and multi-faceted portrait of the year that changed everything. Traversing tales of love, loss, hope, solidarity – humankind’s collective will to resist, persist and rebuild – Edition365 will culminate in a major virtual exhibition in collaboration with pioneers of the digital art space, New Art City: namely, “one of the most ambitious group shows [they’ve] ever attempted.”

An artist-run organisation, New Art City’s mission is to open up a vast new world of creative possibilities for artists that transcends what is possible in the confines of physical space — proving a better, more accessible, and more sustainable way to exhibit their work. We caught up with the founders of New Art City to discuss the future of virtual exhibitions, how Edition365 will come to life with the help of their platform and more.